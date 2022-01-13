Winnipeg Police Seize Weapons from Duffle Bag

Winnipeg police arrested a man Wednesday after noticing he was carrying a duffle bag with the butt end of a firearm sticking out.

Two males exited a taxi in the area of Isabel Street and William Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., where one of them was sporting a heavy-looking bag. As police approached, they took off running and the bag was discarded.

One of the suspects was arrested after being chased by police.

Four firearms were seized, including a .22 calibre rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, revolver and an improvised firing device. Officers also seized ammunition.

David Nelson Friesen, 38, of Winnipeg was charged with 23 firearms-related offences and on the strength of a warrant for failing to comply with release order conditions.

He was detained in custody.