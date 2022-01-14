Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 517 on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 18 more patients are now in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the total number of patients receiving care to 517. Of those, 45 are in the intensive care unit.

14 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region(reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday).

Health officials say there are 37,320 active cases, and 69,075 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,443.

The province also announced 1,215 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 107,838. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.