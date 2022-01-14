Dauphin RCMP Taser Man Who Wouldn’t Drop Knife

RCMP in Dauphin had to Taser a man on Wednesday after he refused to drop a knife.

Police were called to a residence on 11th Avenue SW at around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man armed with the weapon.

The suspect had left by the time officers arrived, but was located a short distance away on foot. As police approached him, he pulled out the knife and ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon. Police eventually had to use a Taser and the man was safely arrested. The knife was also seized.

Kyle Sutherland, 30, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.