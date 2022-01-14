RCMP Officer Charged Following Crash Near Minnedosa

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with driving offences following a crash near Minnedosa in the fall.

The Independent Investigation Unit began its probe after a collision in the early evening of September 10, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 16 and Municipal Road 103 that resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries.

The IIU says the officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 16, east of Minnedosa when a speeder was located. The officer activated emergency equipment and turned to go west from the eastbound shoulder and was struck by an eastbound vehicle with two occupants.

All parties were transported to Minnedosa Hospital and later transported to Brandon Regional Hospital. One of the occupants sustained a fractured sternum.

Following the investigation, the IIU determined that the officer should be charged with careless driving and performing a U-turn where not permitted.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released and the matter is now before the courts.