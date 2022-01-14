Winnipeg Grocery Store Employees Threatened by Suspect with Gun

Winnipeg grocery store employees were threatened by a suspect with a gun who allegedly stole merchandise on Thursday.

Police say the robbery occurred at a store in the 900 block of Portage Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Staff followed the suspect outside, who then pointed the weapon at employees and fled the area.

Officers spotted the man near Minto Street and Wolever Avenue and took him into custody. All of the merchandise was recovered, but the gun wasn’t found.

Daniel Edward Simpson, 29, of Winnipeg, has been charged with numerous offences, including robbery using a firearm.

He remains in custody.