Celine Dion Cancels World Tour, Including Winnipeg Show

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour.”

The cancellations impact a show scheduled for March 14, 2022 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Promoters say Dion is recovering from a recent health issue.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement.

The cancellations include shows originally scheduled between March 9 and April 22, 2022.

Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Ticket holders of the cancelled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information.