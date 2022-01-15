Royal MTC Cancels Two Upcoming Productions

WINNIPEG — The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre has cancelled two upcoming productions under an abundance of caution amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” (February 9 to March 5) and the regional tour of “Chase the Ace” (February 7 to March 9) won’t be taking place.

“With the surge of Omicron, it has become increasingly evident that it would be near impossible to keep artists, audiences and staff safe through rehearsals and the run of these productions,” said Royal MTC artistic director Kelly Thornton.

“It was no longer a question of what to do ‘if’ we have a breakthrough case, but rather the inevitable ‘when’ it happens. I’m deeply sorry that we find ourselves in a cancellation cycle yet again, but I’m hopeful for a quick return to the stage with the remainder of our season.”

Royal MTC will contact ticketholders directly, who will be given the option to hold the funds on their account, receive a tax receipt or a refund.