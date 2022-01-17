Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 601 on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 84 more patients are now in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the total number of patients receiving care to 601. Of those, 47 are in the intensive care unit.

20 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at West Park Manor personal care home (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Vital (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Prairie View Lodge personal care home in Crystal City (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre, TCU C2 (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface (reporter Monday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home (reported Monday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 39,961 active cases, and 69,169 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,463.

The province also announced 717 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 110,593. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.