Manitoba’s Premier Has Lowest Approval Rating in the Country

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has an uphill battle to gain the approval of citizens during her short tenure as leader.

A new Angus Reid poll released on Monday shows Stefanson has the lowest approval rating of any other premier in the country, with only 21 percent of residents commending her performance.

Stefanson was sworn in as the province’s premier on November 2 as COVID-19 numbers continue to soar.

More than half (56%) say they disapprove of her less than three months into her stint as premier, and fewer offer positive assessments (21%) than those who offer none at all (23%).

One-in-five Manitobans (22%) say Stefanson has done a good job handling the pandemic, which is a lower number than those who approved of her predecessor Brian Pallister‘s handling of COVID-19.

Two-in-five Manitobans have said they want more restrictions, while Stefanson has told citizens to “learn to live with the virus” as the province experiences record case numbers.

When it comes to rapid antigen tests, seven-in-ten (70%) say the province has done a bad job getting the rapid tests to where they are needed, while there is also dissatisfaction that only critical care workers are now able to receive a PCR.

Where the province does score higher with the public is on the vaccine rollout, with three-quarters (75%) saying the provincial government has done well on vaccine distribution.