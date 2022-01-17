Guns, Ammo and Grenade Found in Stolen Vehicle

Winnipeg police took three people into custody early Monday after firearms, ammunition and a grenade were found inside a stolen truck.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle at around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed at Route 90 and Inkster Boulevard and the vehicle stopped in a ditch a short time later.

Officers seized the items from within the truck and also called into the bomb unit to assist with the grenade, which was found to be inert.

Police also seized a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000.

The investigation is continuing.