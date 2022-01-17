Goldeyes Re-Sign Outfielder Tyler Hill

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed outfielder Tyler Hill for the 2022 season.

Hill, 25, batted .294 with six home runs and 45 RBI in 94 games for the Goldeyes last season. The Wilmington, Delaware native added 67 runs scored, 21 doubles, six triples, 20 stolen bases, and finished fourth in the American Association with 74 walks.

Hill committed only one error while playing a career-high 71 games in centre field. Hill ranked ninth among American Association position players with 3.4 wins above replacement.

“I’m glad to have Tyler back in Winnipeg,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Tyler is a very good player who is coming off a fine season under difficult circumstances. I’m hoping Tyler can continue to provide our offence a spark at the top of the order.”

The Goldeyes also signed left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel to a contract. Strobel was acquired on December 2nd from the Frontier League’s Les Aigles de Trois-Rivieres after spending the 2021 season with the Gary SouthShore RailCats.