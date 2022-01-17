Woman Charged After Crash Involving Stolen Van

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman who was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase Saturday evening.

Officers spotted the stolen van at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Ellice Avenue and Ingersoll Street. Police tried to follow the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

The woman drove dangerously through the St. Matthews neighbourhood, running a red light at St. Matthews Avenue and Arlington Street and failing to stop at a stop sign at St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street, where it struck another vehicle.

The woman attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police. The driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries, but didn’t require hospitalization.

Officers searched the stolen van and located a knife and a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. The vehicle had been taken from the Minto neighbourhood overnight between January 12-13.

Courtney Marie Friesen, 31, Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.