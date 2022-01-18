Manitoba Cabinet Shuffle Promotes Four to Inner Circle

WINNIPEG — Premier Heather Stefanson has shuffled the first cabinet of her government and added four new ministers to the slate of MLAs with portfolios.

Scott Johnston (MLA for Assiniboia) comes into cabinet and will lead the new department of seniors and long-term care.

Doyle Piwniuk (MLA for Turtle Mountain) is the new minister of transportation and infrastructure, and Andrew Smith (MLA for Lagimodiere) as minister of sport, culture and heritage, and minister responsible for Travel Manitoba and the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation (MCCC).

Eileen Clarke (MLA for Agassiz), who previously served as Indigenous relations minister until resigning under former Premier Brian Pallister, returns as minister of municipal relations.

“Manitobans want and expect a government that acts with integrity and compassion, and that puts their needs first,” said Stefanson. “I am confident this team will focus on the priorities of Manitobans as we continue to fight back against COVID-19 and work together to build a healthier, stronger and more prosperous province for all.”

Other changes to cabinet include:

Cliff Cullen (MLA for Spruce Woods) as deputy premier and minister of economic development, investment and trade

(MLA for Morden-Winkler) as minister of finance and minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro

(MLA for Red River North) as minister of environment, climate and parks, and minister responsible for Efficiency Manitoba

(MLA for Lac du Bonnet) as minister of education and early childhood learning

(MLA for Waverley) as minister of advanced education, skills and immigration

(MLA for Southdale) will lead the reframed health portfolio as minister of health

(MLA for Selkirk) remains minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations

Stefanson dropped two people out of cabinet — Cathy Cox, who was sport, culture and heritage minister, and Ralph Eichler who headed up agriculture.

Former infrastructure minister Ron Schuler was removed from cabinet in December over messaging surrounding the province’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

— With files from The Canadian Press