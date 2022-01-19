Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 631 on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 11 more patients are now in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients receiving care to 631. Of those, 50 are in the intensive care unit.

15 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at ActionMarguerite St. Boniface (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 41,708 active cases, and 69,160 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,478.

The province also announced 919 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 112,346. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.