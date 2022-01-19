Goldeyes Re-Sign Outfielder Max Murphy

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed outfielder Max Murphy for the 2022 season.

Murphy hit .307 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI for the Goldeyes last season, while starting all 99 of the team’s games in right field.

“Max Murphy is a great all-around player, and I’m thrilled that he’s playing with us in 2022,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“Max has been a very productive offensive player since entering the American Association, and he’s a terrific defender with a plus throwing arm as well.”

The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native finished tied for ninth in the American Association in RBI, first in doubles (31), tied for 15th in runs scored (70), tied for sixth in outfield assists (8), and tied for 13th among position players in wins above replacement (3.1).

Murphy enters his 10th season of professional baseball and is a lifetime .285 hitter with a .352 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in 689 games.

The Fish now have six players signed with the club for the 2022 season.