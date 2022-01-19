Police Identify Victim of Main Street Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found injured at an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street.

Police responded to the scene at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, where they located a seriously injured man. Officers began to provide emergency medical care and the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Matthew Myran, 36, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS.