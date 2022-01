Man Douses Himself in Flammable Liquid at Police HQ

Winnipeg police have closed their downtown headquarters building to the public today after a man doused himself in flammable liquid.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the public area of the building at 245 Smith Street.

He attempted to light himself on fire, but officers prevented the liquid from igniting.

The man was taken into custody and the area was evacuated of civilians.

Police say the building will be closed to the public for the remainder of the day.