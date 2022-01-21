Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop by One to 664

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 664 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday — a decrease of one since Thursday. Of those, 50 are in the intensive care unit.

15 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region an linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 50s from Southern Health Santé-Sud (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region an linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface (reported Friday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Vista Park Lodge (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region an linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital, unit 4 south (reported Friday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 36,575 active cases, and 75,954 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,492.

The province also announced 827 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 114,021. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.