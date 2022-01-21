Headingley Corrections Officer Charged in Inmate’s Death

Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer at the Headingley Correctional Centre with the death of an inmate.

Police say the incident happened on February 7, 2021 during a prolonged standoff between correction officers and an inmate in a common area within the facility west of Winnipeg.

The correctional centre’s critical emergency response team later extracted the inmate from the area.

William Ahmo, 45, of Sagkeeng First Nation, became unresponsive following the extraction and was transported to hospital in medical distress. He died in hospital on February 14.

An autopsy determined the inmate was the victim of a homicide and the file was eventually turned over to Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General for an outside opinion on charges.

Earlier on Friday, RCMP arrested Robert Jeffrey Morden, 43, from the RM of Rockwood. The corrections officer has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life.