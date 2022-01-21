RCMP Officer Charged Following Crash That Injured Two

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with driving offences following a collision on September 10 of last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit says two people, including another officer, sustained injuries as a result of the crash at the intersection of Highway 311 and 59.

The officer was transported to Steinbach Hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Health Sciences Centre and was admitted to hospital.

The IIU says police were responding to a call at the time when the officer collided with a civilian vehicle.

The on-duty officer, Cst. Jean Christophe Martin, has been issued a summons to appear in St-Pierre-Jolys court on March 22, 2022. He faces two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.