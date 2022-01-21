Tablets a Chance for More Interaction at ‘Main Street Project’

WINNIPEG — A surprise donation of 60 tablets to Main Street Project will have lasting benefits for clients of the community health agency.

Local tech company Upfeat made the donation for use at Main Street Project’s COVID-19 isolation accommodation and in its two withdrawal management services.

The Exchange District-based company, which employs 70 people, reached out to the charitable organization wanting to support their work.

“We were so excited to get the offer,” said MSP‘s director of development Anastasia Ziprick. “With less face-to-face interactions and increased isolation our community has been experiencing, we too look to offer other ways people to connect and keep busy, to help them through their recovery.”

Main Street Project has safely isolated 1,888 people since the onset of the pandemic and helped approximately 1,200 people this past year through their withdrawal management programs.

MSP says mobile devices can be a source of connection — sometimes the only connection — to people and to activities.

“Technology opened a world where I was able to thrive,” said Matthew Tate, founder and CEO of Upfeat. “I grew up in downtown Winnipeg and I have a unique perspective on how technology can open doors, big and small that let you change your circumstances. Access to information and communication is vital for everyday life.”