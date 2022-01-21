City Seeks Feedback on Exotic Animal By-Law

The City of Winnipeg is inviting residents to provide feedback on exotic animals and breed-specific legislation.

As part of the second phase of the Responsible Pet Ownership By-law Review, citizens can weigh in on how exotic animals are regulated in Winnipeg.

An online survey is open until February 13, 2022. The Animal Services Agency will also continue to meet with stakeholders representing the pet industry and animal welfare organizations to gather feedback directly.

The city says the feedback it receives will help inform recommendations on exotic animals and breed-specific legislation that will be presented to council for consideration in spring 2022.