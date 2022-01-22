Man Arrested Following Sexual Assault in Bus Shelter

Winnipeg police arrested a man following a sexual assault inside a city bus shelter on Friday evening.

A caller reported seeing a man assaulting a woman inside a bus shelter in the area of Garry Street and Portage Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police say the female victim, in her 50s, had been sitting in the shelter when the suspect approached her and made a sexual comment. He then exposed himself and began to assault her.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody.

Both the suspect and victim weren’t previously known to each other, according to police. The victim didn’t require transport to the hospital for her injuries.

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of sexual assault and assault. He was released on a promise to appear in court.