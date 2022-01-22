Woman Carjacked by ‘Good Samaritan’ Who Helped Her Out of Snowbank

WINNIPEG — A woman whose vehicle had become stuck in a snowbank was carjacked by the same person who offered to help her get it out, police say.

The woman, in her 60s, was offered help by a so-called Good Samaritan at around 9 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the suspect then carjacked the woman at knifepoint and fled in the car. She wasn’t physically injured.

Police located the vehicle in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue with a male driver inside it roughly 20 minutes later. The suspect entered a nearby house and was taken into custody.

Jordan Garry Moar, 20, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery. He remains in custody.