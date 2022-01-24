Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 716 on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 716 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday — an increase of 52 patients. Of those, 49 are in the intensive care unit.

23 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home (reported Saturday)

A man in his 90s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at Hillcrest Place (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at Hillcrest Place (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre Tower 7 (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at West Park Manor personal care home (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre, GA3 surgery (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to an outbreak at Rideau Park personal care home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 38,691 active cases, and 75,927 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,515.

The province also announced 536 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 116,133. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.