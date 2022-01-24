Fatal William Avenue Fire Investigated as a Homicide: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a deadly house fire last week as a homicide.

Firefighters responded to a single-family bungalow in the 1900 block of William Avenue West just before noon on January 20.

Once the flames were knocked down, firefighters located one occupant inside and they were declared deceased. One dog also perished in the fire, which remains under investigation.

The man located inside has been identified as Brian Robert Scibak, 61, of Winnipeg.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and the death is considered a homicide.

In a separate incident that occurred on Sunday, police are also investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the 400 block of Young Street.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Dustin Curtis Kyle Gibbs, 28, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).