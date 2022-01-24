Goldeyes Re-Sign Canadian Pitcher Travis Seabrooke

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed Canadian left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke for the 2022 season.

Seabrooke, 26, was 6-0 with a 4.14 ERA for the Goldeyes last season and tied for the American Association lead with 44 appearances.

The Peterborough, Ontario native tied for fifth among American Association relievers with 54 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Seabrooke made 14 appearances where he was working on a consecutive calendar day, and held the opposition scoreless in 10 of them.

“Travis was a real workhorse for us last year,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Hopefully with a little more consistency out of our starting rotation, we won’t have to lean on him so heavily, and he will become even more effective.”

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound left-hander was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round in 2013 out of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough. Seabrooke pitched six seasons in the Orioles’ farm system, and was ranked Baltimore’s 16th best prospect by Baseball America in 2014.