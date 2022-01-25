300 Main: Winnipeg’s Tallest Building Prepares for Occupancy

Winnipeg’s tallest building will soon have tenants looking out above the prairie skyline in the heart of downtown.

300 Main is a new, luxury high-rise apartment building spanning 42 storeys high.

“300 Main is the perfect home for the urban professional, the young modernist concerned about their environmental footprint and the seasoned couple freeing up time for the most important things in life, among others,” said Jeff Lukin, director of marketing for Artis REIT, the national real estate company behind the building.

The property has already started the pre-leasing process and expects to have tenants in their suites by this spring.

“We believe that a strong Downtown represents a strong city, and we’re confident we’ll be able to attract residents to this truly one-of-a-kind building, since luxury apartments really are our specialty,” said Nina Ladouceur, manager of residential property management for Cushman & Wakefield | Stevenson.

300 Main will boast an exclusive second-floor outdoor patio featuring multiple BBQ’s, pizza oven, fireplaces, pet playground and a multi-use turf area for relaxing, workouts or movie night. The 40th floor will include a lounge with a games area, kitchen and co-working spaces.

Those who frequently pass by 300 Main may have already noticed signage for Earl’s Kitchen + Bar, which will be moving across the street from its current home at 191 Main Street this winter.

Residential apartments start at $1,910 a month and range from 720 sq. ft. to 1700+ sq. ft.