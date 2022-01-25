Goldeyes Bring Back Former Major League Pitcher Josh Lucas

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed former Major League right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas for the 2022 season.

Lucas signed with the Goldeyes for the 2021 season before his contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first week of training camp.

Winnipeg fans will remember Lucas from his time with the team at the end of 2020, where he posted a 1.20 ERA in two starts and one relief outing.

“We’re happy Josh is coming back,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “We’re looking to strengthen that starting rotation and Josh is a quality guy who knows what he wants to do on the mound. He does a really good job of making in-game adjustments, reading swings, and reading hitters. He’s still very hungry to continue his career, and I think he’s going to have a nice bounce-back season for us.”

The Lakeland, Florida native is 25-21 lifetime with 57 saves and a 3.84 ERA in 280 career professional outings, and has averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings against only 2.7 walks.