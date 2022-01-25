Sheila North Named CBC’s Late Night Anchor

WINNIPEG — CBC Manitoba has named Sheila North as the new host of “CBC Winnipeg News Late Night.”

North rejoined journalism in 2021 as a reporter with CBC. She was previously the Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) for three years after being elected in September 2015.

Before then, viewers may have known North through her decade at both CBC Manitoba and CTV Winnipeg.

“This is a dream come true and I’m looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities,” North said in a statement on Tuesday. “Connecting with communities is vital during these volatile times, and it’s a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of Manitobans every weeknight.”

The veteran journalist is a member of Bunibonibee Cree Nation (Oxford House) and has been recognized for her work in building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and raising awareness on the critical issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sheila in the CBC Winnipeg News Late Night chair,” said Melanie Verhaeghe, managing editor, CBC Manitoba. “Sheila’s depth of experience, charisma and community focus will no doubt resonate with viewers.”

North will anchor weekdays at 11 p.m. on CBC, beginning tonight.