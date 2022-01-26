Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease to 720 on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 720 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday — a decrease of nine patients. Of those, 49 are in the intensive care unit.

10 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 50 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to an outbreak at the Betel Home personal care home (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 39,933 active cases, and 75,938 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,524.

The province also announced 637 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 117,395. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.