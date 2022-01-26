Vicki Shae Returns to Power 97, Joins Joe Aiello on Mornings

WINNIPEG — A familiar name and voice on Winnipeg’s radio scene is returning to Power 97 to co-host a new morning show.

Vicki Shae will join Joe Aiello on “Power Mornings” beginning January 31.

Listeners would have last heard Shae on 94.3 The Drive, where she co-hosted mornings with Tom McGouran before the station flipped formats last October.

Before then, she was no stranger to Corus Entertainment. Shae previously hosted mornings with TJ Connors on Power 97 and then moved over to sister station 99.1 Fresh Radio.

The vacancies on “Power Mornings” come as former co-host Shalinda Kirby recently moved to 92.1 CITI to host afternoons, while Phil Aubrey left Power on January 20. Speculation has been that Aubrey will soon join Kirby at CITI to host a new morning show, but a spokesperson for Rogers Sports & Media was tight-lipped when asked for comment.

In the latest fall 2021 radio ratings book, Power 97 held a 4.1 share (12+ demographic).