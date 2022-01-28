Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations at 715 on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 715 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday. Of those, 52 are in the intensive care unit.

23 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge personal care home (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Boyne Lodge (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Hillcrest Place (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health and linked to the outbreak at Lions Prairie Manor (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Brandon Regional Health Centre (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at West Park Manor personal care home (reported Friday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home (reported Friday)

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 29,720 active cases, and 87,599 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,543.

The province also announced 898 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 118,862. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.