Manitoba Extending Public Health Orders for One Week

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is extending current public health orders for an additional week to assess whether the Omicron COVID-19 variant is beginning to plateau.

The existing orders were to expire on February 1, but will now run until 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8. Manitoba will remain at the orange (restricted) level under the Pandemic Response System.

“While we are seeing some key indicators signal a peak, we need to remain cautious in our approach to the virus,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer.

“COVID-19 continues to add stress to our health care system and we need all Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home when you are sick, get tested and self-isolate according to public health orders. I know we are all tired. Working together, we have the ability to reduce the impact of the virus.”

Manitoba health officials say recent data indicates that severe outcomes from the spread of the Omicron variant may have peaked. Admissions to hospital and intensive care units are high but either stable or slowly declining in recent weeks.

“However, recent data from Winnipeg wastewater suggests the viral count may once again be increasing,” the province said. “Test positivity rates have limitations because they only include PCR tests. They have been high and stable at around 30 per cent in most regions.”

Watch Friday’s news conference:

Extension of COVID-19 General Prevention Orders – January 28, 2022 by ChrisDca on Scribd