Child, 5, Dies Following Winnipeg House Fire

WINNIPEG — A five-year-old child has succumbed to their injuries following a house fire in the 300 block of Simcoe Street.

The blake broke out Thursday at around 6 a.m. when several people were inside the residence at the time. Five were children ranging in age from under one to early teens, while four adults were also inside.

The adults were taken to hospital in unstable condition, four children were in stable condition and one child was listed as being critical. The latter child died Thursday afternoon in hospital. The remaining occupants have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Winnipeg police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are investigating, but say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature.