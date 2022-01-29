Suspect in Hospital Following Officer-Involved Shooting

WINNIPEG — Two people are in hospital following an assault and police-involved shooting in the Exchange District late Friday.

Police responded to the report of two men fighting outside the 200 block of Princess Street just after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the suspect assaulting the victim with a weapon. The suspect was non-compliant, according to police, forcing an officer to fire their gun.

Both the suspect in his 20s, and victim of the assault, in his 40s, were transported to hospital in unstable condition. The suspect has been upgraded to stable but guarded condition, and the victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.