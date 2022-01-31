Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 735 on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 735 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday. Of those, 56 are in the intensive care unit.

19 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the outbreak at the Tudor House personal care home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the outbreak at the Tudor House personal care home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 31,535 active cases, and 87,547 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,562.

The province also announced 505 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 120,644. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.