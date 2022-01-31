Firefighters Battling Large Fire in East Kildonan

WINNIPEG — A large fire broke out Monday afternoon at a construction site in the city’s East Kildonan area.

Winnipeg firefighters and police responded to the area of London Street and Kimberly Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show multiple apartment buildings under construction were engulfed in flames. Area residents reported that the fire crossed the street at one point and destroyed at least one vehicle parked on the roadway.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said the fire quickly spread to a garage and a condominium complex nearby.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.