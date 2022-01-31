Manitoba Offers Free Provincial Park Entry in February

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can visit the province’s many parks for free during the month of February.

Vehicle permits won’t be required at any provincial park in Manitoba, though Snopasses will be needed for snowmobilers using groomed trails in parks. Entrance fees will continue to apply at national parks.

“Free park entry gives everyone more opportunities to enjoy nature and the great outdoors,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“People across our province love Manitoba’s parks and our government is pleased to make it easier to explore them and to experience all that they offer.”

Provincial parks have groomed trails for a variety of activities, including cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, fat biking, snowshoeing and hiking. Paint Lake, Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills.

Wharton noted that trails province-wide are in excellent condition with a good snow base.