Manitoba Was Home to Nearly 2.5 Billion Potatoes Last Year

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is a potato province — accounting for 20 percent of the nation’s potatoes grown here.

Peak of the Market is celebrating the love for the vegetable over the span of 10 days by holding the fourth annual Potato Week (February 4-14).

It’s a chance to recognize the potato and the contribution it makes to the local economy, as well as internationally. A new website has been launched with a list of more than 70 participating restaurants in this year’s event, as well as their creative potato dishes.

In 2021 alone, 2,418,000,000 pounds of potatoes were grown in Manitoba, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent data.

“We’ve all seen and heard the toll the pandemic has taken on so many restaurants. Growers want to help get diners back into restaurants, so restaurants can keep doing what they love to do, feed diners,” said Pamela Kolochuk, CEO, Peak of the Market.

“Manitoba potatoes are some of the best in the world! Having them turned into creative dishes for everyone to enjoy is what this week is all about. We’re excited to see Manitoba potatoes back in action.”

Each restaurant that participates in Potato Week will also receive 100 lbs. of potatoes as a thank you gesture.

A list of restaurants and their dishes can be found at PotatoWeek.com. Diners can also cast a vote for their favourite.