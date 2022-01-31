Swan River Man Found Assaulted, Tied Up Outside

Manitoba RCMP are looking for the suspects responsible for assaulting a Swan River man before tying him up and leaving him outside in the elements.

Officers were called to a report of a man suffering from exposure behind a business in Mafeking, Manitoba on January 27. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he was met by police.

It’s believed the 28-year-old man could have been assaulted in the Camperville area. Police say it appears the man was picked up on Highway 10 at Highway 20 and taken to a location where the assault occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swan River RCMP at (204) 734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477