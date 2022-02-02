Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 744 on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 744 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday. Of those, 54 are in the intensive care unit.

14 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at River Park Gardens (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 32,547 active cases, and 87,532 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,576.

The province also announced 526 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 121,655. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.