Impaired Driver Collides with Semi at Deacons Corner

Manitoba RCMP arrested an impaired driver who collided with a semi-trailer truck at Deacons Corner on Tuesday.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 1 and Provincial Road 207 during the blizzard. While en route, police received a call that the driver of the minivan involved had fled on foot and was barricading himself inside a nearby business.

Officers found the man had been blocking members of the public from entering or exiting the business. They arrested him and noticed signs of impairment, leading to a breathalyzer test that registered twice the legal limit.

The 31-year-old Sagkeeng First Nation man is charged with impairing driver, failing to exchange particulars following the crash, carrying liquor in a vehicle, driving without a licence and being an unlicensed driver with alcohol in their blood.

Police say the collision occurred as the eastbound minivan drove into the eastbound semi-trailer that was stopped at the intersection.

No injuries were reported by the suspect or the semi driver as a result of the crash.