Man Charged Following Weapons Seizure in Flin Flon

Manitoba RCMP have charged a Winnipeg man following the seizure of weapons and cash from a home in Flin Flon.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Hapnot Street at around 2 a.m. on January 29.

A firearm, machete and a quantity of Canadian currency were seized.

Dylan Baker, 21, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with possession of a firearm when knowing possession is prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime.

Baker was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.