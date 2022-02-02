Manitoba Increases Gathering Limits, Eases Some Restrictions

WINNIPEG — The province is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions beginning next week that will allow more fans to return to the stands to watch live sports.

Among the changes announced Wednesday is a cap of 50 percent capacity with proof of vaccination at sporting venues. Previously, only up to 250 fans (or 50 percent, whichever was lower) were allowed to be in the stands.

Casinos, museums, restaurants will also be allowed to welcome visitors at 50 percent capacity.

Indoor private gathering limits will be expanded to include 25 additional people plus the household if all are fully vaccinated (youth under the age of 12 are exempt).

“To be effective, public health orders should only be as restrictive as we need at the time,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Manitobans have largely stepped up and followed these rules when it was critical in our pandemic response and also chose to get vaccinated, which has helped us to protect ourselves, each other and the capacity of our health-care system. The data and modelling show that we are stabilizing and may have in fact passed the peak we expected from Omicron. The next few weeks will be critical as we monitor these trends and determine if it is appropriate to reduce additional restrictions over the longer term.”

The new public health orders will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8 and will remain in place until Tuesday, February 22.

