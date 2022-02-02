Manitoba Merv Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

Manitoba is in for a prolonged winter, according to a stuffed rodent with a nearly flawless track record.

Manitoba Merv popped his head out at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre near Stonewall Wednesday and saw his shadow. According to Groundhog Day folklore, that means we’re in for six more weeks of winter. Had Merv not seen his shadow, it would signify an early spring.

Much of Manitoba was hit by a blizzard late Monday and into Tuesday, creating whiteout conditions on area highways and producing drifting snow on many driveways. Merv’s prediction was all but certain after a season with record precipitation within such a short period of time.

According to Environment Canada, Winnipeg could see an additional five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the country, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie called for an early spring. Willie appears to be alone in that thought, however, as Shubenacadie Sam (Nova Scotia), Lucy the Lobster (Atlantic Canada), Fred la marmotte (Quebec), Balzac Billy (Alberta) and Punxsutawney Phil (Pennsylvania) all predict six more weeks of winter.