West End Building Considered Total Loss in Fire

WINNIPEG — A building fire on Portage Avenue diverted traffic in several directions near Langside Street on Wednesday.

The blaze in the 500 block of Portage Avenue began at around 9:30 a.m. and continued burning into the afternoon.

The Kirkwood Block building is home to several storefronts, including the headquarters of the West End Biz and a donut shop.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Scott Wilkinson says it’s believed the building was empty at the time but noted the two-storey property is likely a total loss. One firefighter was injured as a result of a slip and fall during the effort to knock down flames. The firefighter was assessed by paramedics, but didn’t require hospitalization.

Thick smoke from the fire could be seen across Winnipeg and continued to fill the downtown area as of 3 p.m.

Wilkinson added they have started to pull some of the 12 units on scene back from the blaze out of fear that the structure could collapse.

A WFPS spokesperson says all occupants from other units safely self-evacuated. Several neighbouring buildings were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Portage Avenue, between St. Mary Avenue and Sherbrook Street, remains closed to traffic in both directions. Residents are asked to avoid the area.