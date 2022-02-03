Police Advise of Traffic Delays Ahead of Convoy at Legislature

Winnipeg police are advising the public to avoid the area around the Manitoba legislature on Friday due to a planned protest.

Police say a demonstration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in support of similar protests occurring in Ottawa and around the country. A group of truck drivers and other supporters arrived in Ottawa last weekend as part of a cross-country protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Police say they are working with the organizers to facilitate a peaceful event that respects their right to protest while ensuring public safety. It’s expected that large trucks and vehicles will arrive in a convoy and remain near the Manitoba Legislative Building for some time.

“The demonstration is expected to create significant traffic congestion in the downtown. Please avoid the area if possible,” police said in a statement.