Ice Sculptures Decorate Winnipeg’s Downtown

WINNIPEG — Ice sculptures are taking shape in downtown Winnipeg and encouraging people to get outside to take in their frozen creative beauty.

Winter Wanderland is a new initiative by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ with help from Sputnik Architecture, the firm behind the annual warming huts competition at The Forks.

Local artists have been commissioned to carve ice sculptures at various downtown locations, which not only brings joy to those who come across them but to celebrate the winter season in Winnipeg.

“Activating spaces is one of the key strategies behind economic recovery downtown,” said Pamela Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We want to build on the success of the Nestaweya River Trail and give folks more reasons to spend time this winter enjoying the unique experiences and businesses downtown.”

According to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the 11 sculptures are made of ice harvested from the river from blocks measuring 1.6 cubic metres of water and weighing 1.5 metric tons. The larger sculptures are made from 4-5 ice blocks stacked together.

The ice sculptures are nearly all complete and will be viewable both during the day, and at night with coloured lights.

A map of the sculptures and their locations can be found at DowntownWinnipegBIZ.com.

Where to find the ice sculptures