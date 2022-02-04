Manitoba Man Arrested for Allegedly 3D-Printing Guns

The Canada Border Services Agency has seized a number of 3D-printed guns from a home in the RM of Hanover, Manitoba.

Border officials first became aware of the 3D-printed firearms manufacturing on September 18, 2021, when the mail processing centre in Mississauga, Ontario intercepted a suspicious package destined for southeastern Manitoba from the United States.

Upon further inspection, the package was found to have contained undeclared firearm components, including metal parts and inserts most commonly used to reinforce the plastic frame of a 3D-printed handgun.

The CBSA and RCMP jointly executed a search warrant at a home in Hanover on December 16, 2021. A 34-year-old man, who didn’t have a valid licence to produce or possess firearms, was arrested.

Police also seized two restricted 3D-printed handguns, a 3D printer with filament, three non-restricted firearms, and a personal quantity of ammunition.

The man faces numerous firearms-related charges, as well as making false statements.

“Making your own gun with a 3D printer is not a hobby, it’s a crime,” said Jeryn Peters, director, CBSA Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division (Manitoba).

“The CBSA works closely with the RCMP and other partners to stop prohibited and undeclared firearms and firearms parts from entering Canada, and will arrest and charge those responsible for such activities.”